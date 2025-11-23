Desjardins Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for TSE:SIA

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. CIBC raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.92.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

SIA opened at C$20.51 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$14.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$261.70 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.57%.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 212.73%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

