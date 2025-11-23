Devon Energy FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by Zacks Research

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the energy company will earn $3.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

NYSE DVN opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,096,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,595,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,399,000 after buying an additional 218,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,845,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,319,000 after buying an additional 560,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,353,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,938,000 after buying an additional 552,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 29.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,223,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,720 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

