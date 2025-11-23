DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DHT. Zacks Research raised DHT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

DHT Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE DHT opened at $13.73 on Friday. DHT has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. DHT had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 41.17%.The firm had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,633,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,067,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,280,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after acquiring an additional 380,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DHT by 360.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,564 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DHT by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,329,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 248,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $19,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

