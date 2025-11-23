Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.1429.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 126.10%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

