Dollar General Corporation $DG Stock Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $243,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,817,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,403,000 after purchasing an additional 384,447 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

