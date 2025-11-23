Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.4375.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.03. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.97.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

