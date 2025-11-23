Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DY. Zacks Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $336.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Trading Up 1.0%

DY stock opened at $326.69 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $350.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.38.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,324,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,564,000 after acquiring an additional 229,579 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $44,553,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $43,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $34,671,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,451,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.