Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 371.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

