Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-six have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.64.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Arete Research set a $192.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EA stock opened at $200.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.69. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $203.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $240,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,904. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,900.90. This represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 42,400 shares of company stock worth $8,175,651 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.