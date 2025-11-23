Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 1,993 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $489.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.93.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $490.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.32, a PEG ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.95 and its 200 day moving average is $474.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

