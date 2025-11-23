Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Stepan Company $SCL

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.27% of Stepan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 231.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Stepan during the first quarter worth $50,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Stepan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Stepan Price Performance

NYSE SCL opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $997.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.99. Stepan Company has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $590.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.65 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stepan Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.80%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

