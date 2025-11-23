Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Sanmina worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sanmina by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Sanmina by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina stock opened at $146.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sanmina Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $178.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.34.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.22%.The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

