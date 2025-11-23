Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average of $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $127.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.33%. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,177.14. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

