Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 4,764 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,892,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,220,759,000 after purchasing an additional 513,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $157.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

