Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 5,319 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.31% of Hexcel worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 379.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hexcel by 325.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hexcel from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $61.13. Hexcel Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $568,162.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,528.88. This trade represents a 14.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Winterlich sold 3,413 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $250,309.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,782.38. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,349 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.