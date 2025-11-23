Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 76,524 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,524 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Hormel Foods worth $19,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.2% in the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. Hormel Foods Corporation has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

