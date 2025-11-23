Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 469.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 564,651 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Starwood Property Trust worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,650.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

NYSE STWD opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $247.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

