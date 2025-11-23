Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Globant S.A. $GLOB

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.32% of Globant worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Globant by 194.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Globant by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Globant by 30.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Globant by 33.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Globant from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Globant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.20. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $235.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.01%.The firm had revenue of $617.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Globant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

