Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 23,540 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $18,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,704,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $770,453,000 after buying an additional 440,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,326,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,494,605,000 after buying an additional 357,263 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,130,000 after buying an additional 314,420 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,095,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,135,000 after acquiring an additional 296,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $172.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.71. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $187.67.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

