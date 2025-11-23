Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 893 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of IQVIA worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price target on shares of IQVIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.61.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $225.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $228.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

