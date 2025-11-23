Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of GoDaddy worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.14.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $145,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,711,488.79. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $988,359.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 412,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,599,763.65. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 19,553 shares of company stock worth $2,825,527 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $126.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.50. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.94 and a 52-week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

