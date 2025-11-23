Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.22.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $133.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.02 and its 200 day moving average is $143.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.75 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.The firm had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 128.39%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

