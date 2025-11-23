Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,609 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $290.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $393.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.30.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

