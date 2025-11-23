Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $12.73 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $128.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day moving average is $131.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

