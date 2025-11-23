Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $12.95 Million Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,101 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.26% of Mirion Technologies worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 236,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 148,619 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 127,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 35,218 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 105.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Capmk raised Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 2.93%.The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $7,149,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,937,000. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

