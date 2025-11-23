Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $13.60 Million Stake in The Clorox Company $CLX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Clorox worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,845,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,569,000 after purchasing an additional 272,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,133,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Clorox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,512,000 after buying an additional 94,371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 7.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,160,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,387,000 after buying an additional 75,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,157,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,406,000 after buying an additional 41,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE:CLX opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.29. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Clorox from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $125.69.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

