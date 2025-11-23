Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $13.64 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 80,067 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,023,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after buying an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Northcoast Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $31.60 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

