Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $13.84 Million Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of RBC Bearings worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,190,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.0% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,946,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,844,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $310,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,557. This trade represents a 25.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total value of $40,197.15. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,624.78. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $426.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.63 and its 200 day moving average is $388.71. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $290.56 and a 52 week high of $448.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.17.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

