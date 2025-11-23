Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $13.95 Million Position in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,020 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.23% of AAON worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 32.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 25.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 26,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $2,813,946.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,231.40. This represents a 50.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,021,215.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $451,009.08. The trade was a 69.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 51,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.05.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

AAON has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

