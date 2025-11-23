Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.96% of Travere Therapeutics worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TVTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $217,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 338,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 85,228 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $195,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 119,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,485. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 67,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $2,416,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,620. This trade represents a 58.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 223,941 shares of company stock worth $7,221,380 in the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TVTX opened at $34.69 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.59. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 717.68%. The company had revenue of $164.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 162.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price objective on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

