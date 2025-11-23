Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,514 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 458,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after buying an additional 292,100 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 799,368 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

