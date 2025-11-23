Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Textron Inc. $TXT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Textron worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,410,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $824,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,972 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Textron by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,059,000 after buying an additional 433,567 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Textron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,188,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Textron by 7.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,153,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,470,000 after acquiring an additional 279,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,838,000 after acquiring an additional 120,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.15.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average is $80.06. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.76%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

