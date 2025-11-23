Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,180 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Zoom Communications worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Zoom Communications by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 201.6% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 357,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zoom Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,147,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Zoom Communications from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

ZM opened at $78.63 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $839,818.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,785.06. This trade represents a 84.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $6,065,104.95. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,848 shares of company stock worth $32,674,712. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

