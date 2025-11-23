Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,923 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 3,914.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 45.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,512.24. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

NYSE:STT opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $122.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

