Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE BK opened at $106.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.01. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

