Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 2,611 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 419.2% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 136.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,354.40. This represents a 28.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.82.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $174.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.58. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.67 and a 12-month high of $228.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

