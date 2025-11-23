Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 222,384 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,678,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,710,000. Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,989 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.15. The company has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $62.20.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

