Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,491 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.20% of ExlService worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of ExlService by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ExlService by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Stock Up 1.8%

ExlService stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.35 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,532.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

