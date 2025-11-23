Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,634 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Conagra Brands worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $10,465,000. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $690,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.92.
Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.1%
Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.
Insider Activity at Conagra Brands
In other news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
