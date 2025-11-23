Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 13.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,204,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,111,452,000 after purchasing an additional 176,811 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 21.4% in the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 6,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 12.5% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 191,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,150,000 after buying an additional 21,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $197.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.41. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $250.82.

Insider Activity

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.