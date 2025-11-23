Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,989 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $12,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $52.31 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.