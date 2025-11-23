Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 19,559 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,559 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,998,924,000 after buying an additional 5,060,954 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,815 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $122,043,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 184.4% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,080,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $138,081,000 after purchasing an additional 700,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 374.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 411,404 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,487,000 after purchasing an additional 324,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $164.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. This trade represents a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $971,793.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,101.64. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $174.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

