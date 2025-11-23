Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,345 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,997,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,012,086,000 after purchasing an additional 589,219 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,227,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,560,964,000 after buying an additional 1,273,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,319,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $860,137,000 after acquiring an additional 115,183 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,775,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,609,000 after acquiring an additional 792,304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 604,124 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $151.49 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.62.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $130,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,987.92. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

