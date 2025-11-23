Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 9,837 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.29% of TransMedics Group worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $130.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 2.05. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $540,323.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,869.70. This trade represents a 59.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.