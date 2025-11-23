Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes $16.17 Million Position in Hinge Health Inc. $HNGE

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.40% of Hinge Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter worth $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hinge Health in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hinge Health in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000.

NYSE HNGE opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.69. Hinge Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

Hinge Health ( NYSE:HNGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.44 million. Hinge Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hinge Health declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 725,000 shares of Hinge Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $29,036,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,383,707 shares in the company, valued at $135,517,465.35. The trade was a 17.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 3,813 shares of Hinge Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $166,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,400. The trade was a 11.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 731,000 shares of company stock worth $29,290,983.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HNGE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hinge Health from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.93.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

