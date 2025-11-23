Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 27.5% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 31.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $192.21 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $169.26 and a 1-year high of $261.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.20.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.50.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

