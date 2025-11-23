Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF $SPHB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 526.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $106.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $508.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.50. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $116.77.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

