Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.47 Billion Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,961,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,166 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $3,469,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $167,192,000 after acquiring an additional 104,482 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,154,879 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $656,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 51,479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CICC Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.41. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

