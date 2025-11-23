Enviri Corporation $NVRI Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.51% of Enviri worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Enviri by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviri by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Enviri by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enviri by 2.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 91,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Enviri by 231.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviri stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. Enviri Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $574.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.60 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.740–0.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.130 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVRI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enviri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

