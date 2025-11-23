Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading Down 9.2% – Here’s What Happened

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) traded down 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.6970. 9,830,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 14,059,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on Eos Energy Enterprises and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.32.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.55 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,972.60. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 40,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $287,962.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 164,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,101.90. The trade was a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.9% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 72,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

